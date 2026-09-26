Bhagyanagar India fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Record date is 08 October 2026

Bhagyanagar India has fixed 08 October 2026 as record date for he purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company entitled to receive the equity shares of the Resulting Company pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Bhagyanagar Copper (BCPL or Transferor Company) and Bhagyanagar India (BIL or Transferee Company) and Tieramet (Tieramet or Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors.