Bhagyanagar India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, B A G Films & Media Ltd and India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2026.

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, B A G Films & Media Ltd and India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2026.

Bhagyanagar India Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 193.85 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 51194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12701 shares in the past one month.

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 55.72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15764 shares in the past one month.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd soared 17.00% to Rs 889. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 149 shares in the past one month.

B A G Films & Media Ltd rose 15.58% to Rs 5.34. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24792 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27883 shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd exploded 15.58% to Rs 511.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2342 shares in the past one month.