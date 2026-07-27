Bhagyanagar India rises after Q1 PAT jumps 167% YoY to Rs 20 crore
Bhagyanagar India rose 2.22% to Rs 407 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 167.5% year on year (YoY) to Rs 20.25 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7.57 crore posted in Q1 FY26.Revenue from operations jumped 45.20% YoY to Rs 705.08 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 27.10 crore in Q1 FY27, up 168.37% from Rs 10.10 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Total expenses increased 41.86% YoY to Rs 678.76 crore in Q1 FY27, mainly due to higher raw material consumption and employee benefit expenses. Raw material consumption rose 43.78% YoY to Rs 588.46 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 11.07% YoY to Rs 4 crore during the period under review.
Bhagyanagar India is engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of copper products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST