Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 19.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.17% to Rs 50.85 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 19.75% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.17% to Rs 50.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.50.8562.9111.7410.193.553.891.772.161.301.62

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