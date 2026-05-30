Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 28.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.92% to Rs 90.05 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 28.68% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.92% to Rs 90.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.78% to Rs 7.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 280.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 278.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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