Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 0.97% to Rs 341.61 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 30.63% to Rs 51.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 341.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 344.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.08% to Rs 180.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 1276.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1397.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales341.61344.94 -1 1276.001397.74 -9 OPM %18.7413.96 -16.9515.35 - PBDT74.1956.06 32 255.83252.79 1 PBT72.2053.89 34 247.46243.79 2 NP51.6039.50 31 180.16180.02 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Atishay standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Atishay standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Wipro partners with Kongsberg Digital

Wipro partners with Kongsberg Digital

Pace Digitek partners with NEC XON, South Africa

Pace Digitek partners with NEC XON, South Africa

Kothari Industrial Corporation signs MoU with Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions

Kothari Industrial Corporation signs MoU with Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions

JSW Motors and Tata Elxsi form strategic partnership

JSW Motors and Tata Elxsi form strategic partnership

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORERIL Q4 ResultsInfosys Q4 ResultsNifty Trading Strategy TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewLodha Developers Q4 ResultsIsrael Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance