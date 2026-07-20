Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 42.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.34% to Rs 472.15 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 42.95% to Rs 65.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.34% to Rs 472.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 307.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.472.15307.9117.4917.0792.7164.1690.6761.9665.6045.89

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