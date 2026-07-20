Monday, July 20, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhansali Engineering Polymers jumps as Q1 PAT rises 43% YoY

Bhansali Engineering Polymers jumps as Q1 PAT rises 43% YoY

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Bhansali Engineering Polymers surged 10.43% to Rs 124.90 after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 42.95% YoY and 27.13% QoQ to Rs 65.60 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 53.34% YoY and 38.21% QoQ to Rs 472.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter. The company said revenue growth was driven by higher realisations, while operating leverage and improved cost efficiencies contributed to a significant expansion in profitability.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 90.67 crore in Q1 FY27, up 25.58% vs Q4 and 46.34% vs Q1 FY26.

 

Operating EBITDA (excluding other income) increased 44.50% YoY to Rs 92.30 crore, while EBITDA margin moderated to 19.2% from 20.0% in Q1 FY26, a contraction of 80 basis points.

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 52.55% YoY to Rs 389.56 crore. Raw material consumed rose 46.23% YoY to Rs 265.93 crore, while employee expenses increased 17.76% YoY to Rs 18.17 crore. Finance costs rose 125% to Rs 0.09 crore from Rs 0.04 crore a year ago, while depreciation expense declined 7.27% YoY to Rs 2.04 crore. Tax expense increased 58.03% YoY to Rs 25 crore, while deferred tax declined 68% YoY to Rs 0.08 crore.

Also Read

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

How much did India's voter rolls shrink after SIR? State-wise analysis

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 pts, Nifty below 24,200; HDFC Bank, Axis Bank shares weigh

India

GLP-1 opportunity to lift domestic business at Indian pharmaceutical firms

HDFC Bank shares fall nearly 5% despite upbeat Q1; analysts bullish

HDFC Bank shares fall nearly 5% post Q1 results; analysts bullish

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi sees light rain as IMD predicts more showers through midweek

Bhansali Engineering is expanding its ABS production capacity from 75,000 MTPA to 100,000 MTPA through a debottlenecking project at its Abu Road and Satnoor plants. The ~Rs 200 crore expansion is being funded entirely through internal accruals, with commissioning targeted by September 2026 and optimal utilisation expected in FY28.

Joint managing director and chief financial officer Jayesh B. Bhansali said the company delivered resilient performance despite geopolitical uncertainties, supported by disciplined execution and cost leadership. He added that the debt-free balance sheet, strong cash position and internal accruals would fund the planned expansion and support future growth.

The board declared a first interim dividend of Re 1 per share for FY27.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers is India's leading manufacturer of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Styrenic Resins. The company operates manufacturing facilities at Abu Road (Rajasthan) and Satnoor (Madhya Pradesh), supported by an in-house R&D centre, and maintains a strategic joint venture with Nippon A&L Inc., Japan. BEPL's diversified portfolio serves the automobile, consumer durables, electronics, healthcare, and kitchenware industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mobavenue board approves launch of Mobavenue Neural Engine and new brand identity

Mobavenue board approves launch of Mobavenue Neural Engine and new brand identity

ICICI Bank Q1 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 14,805 crore

ICICI Bank Q1 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 14,805 crore

IDBI Bank Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 2,115 cr

IDBI Bank Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 2,115 cr

Axis Bank Ltd Falls 4.55%, BSE Financial Services index Drops 1.26%

Axis Bank Ltd Falls 4.55%, BSE Financial Services index Drops 1.26%

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth negative

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayCJP Parliament MarchStocks To Buy TodayAxis Bank Target PriceCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Sensex TodayDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance