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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhanu Infrabuild Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bhanu Infrabuild Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs -1.27 crore

Net Loss of Bhanu Infrabuild Pvt reported to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs -1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales-1.270.68 PL OPM %2107.87-1941.18 -PBDT-26.10-13.48 -94 PBT-27.39-14.56 -88 NP-21.19-10.94 -94

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:17 PM IST