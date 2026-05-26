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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 151.72% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.21-0.14 -50 0.730.29 152 OPM %190.48157.14 -26.03-48.28 - PBDT-0.40-0.22 -82 0.19-0.14 LP PBT-0.40-0.22 -82 0.19-0.14 LP NP-0.43-0.19 -126 0.09-0.13 LP

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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