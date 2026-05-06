Wednesday, May 06, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bijlee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Bijlee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd and Oil India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2026.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd and Oil India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2026.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd tumbled 5.85% to Rs 2766 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3619 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd lost 4.73% to Rs 1466.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76956 shares in the past one month.

 

Vardhman Textiles Ltd crashed 4.53% to Rs 607.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd pared 3.89% to Rs 741.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd corrected 3.85% to Rs 457.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 466.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 466.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 94.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 94.92% in the March 2026 quarter

CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the March 2026 quarter

CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Nifty trades near 24,300 level; PSU Bank shares climbs

Nifty trades near 24,300 level; PSU Bank shares climbs

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery slumps as Q4 PAT slides 52% QoQ to Rs 5 cr

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery slumps as Q4 PAT slides 52% QoQ to Rs 5 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayStocks to Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayBank of baroda Q4 Results PreviewSBI Q4 Results PreviewNSE DividendTechnology NewsPersonal Finance