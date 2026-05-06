Bharat Bijlee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd and Oil India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2026.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd and Oil India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2026.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd tumbled 5.85% to Rs 2766 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3619 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd lost 4.73% to Rs 1466.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76956 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd crashed 4.53% to Rs 607.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd pared 3.89% to Rs 741.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd corrected 3.85% to Rs 457.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month.