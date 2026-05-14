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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bijlee Q4 PAT slides 22% YoY to Rs 39 crore

Bharat Bijlee Q4 PAT slides 22% YoY to Rs 39 crore

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Bharat Bijlee reported a standalone net profit of Rs 39.30 crore in Q4 FY26, down 21.88% as against Rs 50.31 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 23.90% year on year to Rs 767.09 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 52.48 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, down 22.93% from Rs 68.10 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses rose 28.34% to Rs 724.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. The cost of materials consumed reached Rs 586.34 crore, up 50.95% YoY, while employee benefit expenses amounted to Rs 60.43 crore, reflecting a 8.20% increase YoY, the during the period under review.

 

The company's revenue from power systems stood at Rs 514.49 crore (up 26.58% YoY), and revenue from industrial systems was at Rs 252.60 crore (up 18.77% YoY) in the March 2026 quarter.

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The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 35 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each (700%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The dividend, if approved by shareholders at the companys ensuing 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

The board has also fixed Thursday, July 16, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend for FY26.

Mumbai-based Bharat Bijlee has two primary business segments: power systems, which comprise transformers and projects divisions, and industrial systems, comprising electric motors, drives, industrial automation, and elevator systems divisions. The company caters to industries like power, refineries, steel, cement, railways, machinery, construction, and textiles.

Shares of Bharat Bijlee tanked 1.20% to end at Rs 2,477 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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