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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 21.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 21.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 23.90% to Rs 767.09 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee declined 21.88% to Rs 39.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 767.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 619.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.15% to Rs 120.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 2273.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1901.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales767.09619.10 24 2273.801901.69 20 OPM %7.2010.24 -6.958.80 - PBDT58.7073.12 -20 181.88198.31 -8 PBT52.4868.10 -23 160.17179.02 -11 NP39.3050.31 -22 120.09133.65 -10

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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