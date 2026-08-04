Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 29.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.70% to Rs 547.17 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee declined 29.59% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.70% to Rs 547.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 464.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.547.17464.905.277.2431.9141.8926.0937.0319.6327.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News