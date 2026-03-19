Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Coking Coal achieves record single day coal booking under special discount scheme

Bharat Coking Coal achieves record single day coal booking under special discount scheme

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Bharat Coking Coal has achieved record single day coal booking under its recently introduced special discount scheme aimed at liquidation of coal stock.

Under the scheme, discounts ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 600 per tonne were offered across various slabs, which received an encouraging response from consumers.

During the e-auction conducted yesterday:
Rail Mode: Approximately 1,80,000 tonnes of coal were booked across 45 rakes
Road Mode: Approximately 56,850 tonnes of coal were booked

Accordingly, the total coal booking stood at approximately 2,36,850 tonnes in a single day, marking a significant achievement for the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Valor Estate bags International Convention Centre project in Goa

Valor Estate bags International Convention Centre project in Goa

HDFC Bank appoints Keki Mistry as Interim Part Time Chairman

HDFC Bank appoints Keki Mistry as Interim Part Time Chairman

PSU OMC shares skid as crude oil rallies

PSU OMC shares skid as crude oil rallies

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd up for third straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd up for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up for third consecutive session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesFortnite Return To Google PlayStocks to Buy todayWeather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share CrashUCL 2026 Quarter FinalWhatsApp on GarminGate 2026 ResultPersonal Finance