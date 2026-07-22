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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Coking Coal reports standalone net loss of Rs 68.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Coking Coal reports standalone net loss of Rs 68.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 3587.27 crore

Net loss of Bharat Coking Coal reported to Rs 68.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 176.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 3587.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3719.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3587.273719.59 -4 OPM %-1.805.14 -PBDT23.17347.07 -93 PBT-103.07247.40 PL NP-68.09176.87 PL

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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