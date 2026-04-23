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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Coking Coal slides as Q4 PAT tanks 59% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Bharat Coking Coal slides as Q4 PAT tanks 59% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Bharat Coking Coal tanked 5.35% to Rs 33.94 after its standalone net profit slipped 58.97% to Rs 27.28 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 66.50 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 15.07% to Rs 3,282.95 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 3,865.79 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit befor tax stood at Rs 18.94 crore in Q4 FY26, down 70.50% as against Rs 64.22 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses declined 6.53% to Rs 3,820.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 4,087.51 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 153.75 crore (up 15.12% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were Rs 1,844.46 crore (up 4.64% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Bharat Coking Coal has approved a revision in the prices of washed coking coal, effective April 1, 2026, for the first quarter of FY27.

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In line with the import parity pricing mechanism and its MoU with Steel Authority of India Limited, the board has fixed the base price of washed prime coking coal at Rs 13,403 per metric tonne (MT), while washed medium coking coal will be priced at Rs 10,937 per MT. Taxes, levies and other charges will be applicable over and above the base price.

The company has also approved a revision in evacuation charges for washery products with effect from April 1, 2026. The recovery rates have been set at Rs 731 and Rs 878 per MT for washed coal (PCC/MCC) at 65% yield, Rs 225 and Rs 270 per MT for washed power coal at 20% yield, and Rs 169 and Rs 202 per MT for rejects/slurry at 15% yield. These will be recovered through invoices in addition to existing evacuation charges.

Separately, the BCCL board has approved the waiver of performance incentive and price discounts offered to power consumers for lifting beyond 100% of the Annual Contracted Quantity (ACQ). The waiver applies to discounts of up to 10% across various slabs.

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) is engaged in the production of coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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