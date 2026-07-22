Bharat Coking Coal slumps after recording loss of Rs 68 crore in Q1 FY27

Bharat Coking Coal tumbled 7% to Rs 34.88 after the company reported a net loss of Rs 68.09 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net profit of Rs 176.87 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations for the period under was Rs 3,587.27 crore, down 3.56% YoY.

Total expenses rose by 4.7% to Rs 3,826.31 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 3,654.39 crore in Q1 FY26. This was primarily due to higher other expenses (up 10.38% YoY), higher finance cost (up 84.04% YoY) and higher depreciation charge (up 26.66% YoY).

EBITDA declined by 80.8% to Rs 71.50 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 373.28 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin was 1.92% in Q1 FY27 as against 5.26% in Q1 FY27.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 103.07 crore in Q1 FY27. It had registered a pre-tax profit of Rs 247.40 crore in Q1 FY26.

Bharat Coking Coal is a subsidiary of Coal India and is primarily engaged in mining coking coal used by the steel industry.

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