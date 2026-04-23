Bharat Coking Coal standalone net profit declines 58.98% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 15.08% to Rs 3282.95 croreNet profit of Bharat Coking Coal declined 58.98% to Rs 27.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.08% to Rs 3282.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3865.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 89.66% to Rs 128.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1240.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.28% to Rs 13644.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15917.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3282.953865.79 -15 13644.7815917.21 -14 OPM %-10.211.60 --3.6211.04 - PBDT169.06324.08 -48 626.742283.57 -73 PBT18.9464.22 -71 149.181702.89 -91 NP27.2866.50 -59 128.281240.19 -90
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST