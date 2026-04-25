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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Dynamics delivers India's first indigenous production grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo

Bharat Dynamics delivers India's first indigenous production grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo

Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

A major achievement in India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) has achieved a significant milestone in indigenous defence manufacturing with the delivery of Production-Grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo (WGHWT) to NSTL at its Visakhapatnam Unit on 23 April 2026.

BDL, as the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) has successfully partnered with NSTL in the realization of India's first indigenous production grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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