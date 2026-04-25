Bharat Dynamics delivers India's first indigenous production grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo
A major achievement in India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiativeBharat Dynamics (BDL) has achieved a significant milestone in indigenous defence manufacturing with the delivery of Production-Grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo (WGHWT) to NSTL at its Visakhapatnam Unit on 23 April 2026.
BDL, as the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) has successfully partnered with NSTL in the realization of India's first indigenous production grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo.
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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST