Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 58.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 72.86% to Rs 488.62 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 58.51% to Rs 113.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 272.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.86% to Rs 488.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1800.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.53% to Rs 420.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 549.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.32% to Rs 2415.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3323.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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