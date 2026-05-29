Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 58.51% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 72.86% to Rs 488.62 croreNet profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 58.51% to Rs 113.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 272.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.86% to Rs 488.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1800.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.53% to Rs 420.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 549.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.32% to Rs 2415.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3323.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales488.621800.55 -73 2415.363323.07 -27 OPM %11.3116.60 -9.2514.22 - PBDT173.74397.82 -56 643.75819.47 -21 PBT153.89378.17 -59 567.82748.77 -24 NP113.18272.77 -59 420.34549.65 -24
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:11 AM IST