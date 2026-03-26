Bharat Dynamics to set up new facilities in Telangana, UP to boost defence production capacity

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) said it is establishing two new manufacturing facilities in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh to enhance capacity and meet the growing requirements of the Indian armed forces.

The company said the new units at Ibrahimpatnam in Hyderabad, Telangana, and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh are nearing completion and will be inaugurated shortly. Production at both facilities is expected to commence in FY27.

The Ibrahimpatnam facility will house eight assembly lines to support new weapon systems and future requirements. It will also include specialised testing infrastructure such as rocket motor testing and warhead penetration testing facilities.

The second unit, located in Jhansi in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, will focus on manufacturing propellants to cater to rising demand. The facility will also undertake bulk production of grad rockets and support in-house research and development of new energetics.

BDL said the expansion aligns with its current order book of around Rs 26,000 crore. The company also expects additional orders worth Rs 15,000 crore in FY27, driven by increasing defence procurement and indigenisation efforts.

The new facilities are aimed at strengthening operational efficiency, expanding production capacity, and diversifying the companys product portfolio in line with evolving defence needs.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of missiles and allied defense equipment. The company provides the majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of India.

The companys standalone net profit tanked 50.4% to Rs 72.92 crore on an 31.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 548.56 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Bharat Dynamics rose 0.55% to settle at Rs 1,180.75 on the BSE. The stock market remained closed today on account of Shir Ram Navami.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News