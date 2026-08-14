Friday, August 14, 2026 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareWhatsApp Scam Alert Feature
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 250.00% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Bharat Ekansh rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.420.12 250 OPM %4.768.33 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals surges after Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 16.57 crore

KMC Speciality Hospitals surges after Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 16.57 crore

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex declines 223 pts; oil & gas shares under pressure

Sensex declines 223 pts; oil & gas shares under pressure

Euro rebounds from one and half week low as German inflation accelerates; EUR/INR futures nearing 129 mark

Euro rebounds from one and half week low as German inflation accelerates; EUR/INR futures nearing 129 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 1:04 PM IST