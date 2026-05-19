Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 2380.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 440.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Bharat Ekansh rose 2380.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 440.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3000.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.22% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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