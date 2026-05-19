Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 2380.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 440.00% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Bharat Ekansh rose 2380.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 440.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3000.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.22% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.270.05 440 0.530.36 47 OPM %-14.81-40.00 --22.64-22.22 - PBDT1.260.08 1475 1.260.07 1700 PBT1.250.08 1463 1.250.07 1686 NP1.240.05 2380 1.240.04 3000
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:53 PM IST