Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics bags Rs 569 crore orders across defence segments

Bharat Electronics bags Rs 569 crore orders across defence segments

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Bharat Electronics announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 569 crore, marking the beginning of its order inflow for the financial year 2026-27.

The orders span a range of defence and technology systems, including avionics, electronic warfare systems, high-energy laser systems, communication equipment, tank subsystems, laser-based fuzes, test equipment, upgrades, spares, and related services.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 20.81% to Rs 1,590.06 crore on a 23.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

The counter shed 0.43% to Rs 446.70 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty 50 to refresh faster as NSE cuts dissemination time to 0.25 seconds

Nifty 50 to refresh faster as NSE cuts dissemination time to 0.25 seconds

Volumes spurt at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

INR weakens beyond Rs 94 per dollar as oil prices bounce higher amid Hormuz disruption

INR weakens beyond Rs 94 per dollar as oil prices bounce higher amid Hormuz disruption

Intensity and the duration of West Asia conflict and the resultant damage add risk to the inflation and growth outlooks: MPC minutes

Intensity and the duration of West Asia conflict and the resultant damage add risk to the inflation and growth outlooks: MPC minutes

Larsen & Toubro's B&F vertical bags significant orders

Larsen & Toubro's B&F vertical bags significant orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock Market CrashStocks to watch todayQ4 Results TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewThreads Live Chat UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayBengal ElectionsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance