Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 10224.43 croreNet profit of Bharat Electronics rose 4.62% to Rs 2225.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2127.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 10224.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9149.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.92% to Rs 6062.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5321.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 27610.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23768.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10224.439149.59 12 27610.1123768.75 16 OPM %29.1630.78 -29.1528.75 - PBDT3090.293004.84 3 8608.637566.38 14 PBT2917.342867.26 2 8052.967099.00 13 NP2225.222127.04 5 6062.005321.44 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST