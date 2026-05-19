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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 10224.43 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 4.62% to Rs 2225.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2127.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 10224.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9149.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.92% to Rs 6062.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5321.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 27610.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23768.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10224.439149.59 12 27610.1123768.75 16 OPM %29.1630.78 -29.1528.75 - PBDT3090.293004.84 3 8608.637566.38 14 PBT2917.342867.26 2 8052.967099.00 13 NP2225.222127.04 5 6062.005321.44 14

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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