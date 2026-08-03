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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics gains as bags additional orders worth Rs 847 crore

Bharat Electronics gains as bags additional orders worth Rs 847 crore

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 1.02% to Rs 389.20 after it has secured additional orders worth Rs 847 crore since its last disclosure on 13 July 2026.

The fresh orders include contracts for electro-optics, security operation centres, seekers, components, spares and services, the Navratna defence public sector undertaking said in a regulatory filing.

With these latest wins, BEL continues to strengthen its order book through a steady inflow of defence and related system contracts.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported an 8.17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,048.33 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 969.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 25.27% YoY to Rs 5,533.06 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting healthy execution across its order pipeline.

 

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 10:50 AM IST