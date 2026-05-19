Bharat Electronics Q4 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 2,225 cr
Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported 4.61% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,225.22 crore on 11.74% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,224.43 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,917.34 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 1.74% on YoY basis.
Total expenses rose 14.51% YoY to Rs 7,417.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 4,793.87 crore (up 8.23%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 831.42 crore (up 8.52% YoY) during the period under review.
The companys order book position stood at Rs 73,882 crore as of 1st April 2026.
Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.
Shares of Bharat Electronics shed 0.83% to end at Rs 423.15 on the BSE.
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:31 PM IST