Bharat Forge bags Rs 425 crore defence contract from MoD

Bharat Forge has signed a contract worth Rs 425 crore with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of Gas Turbine Generators (GTGs) to the Indian Navy for onboard power generation on Kolkata-class warships.

The contract, awarded under the Buy (Indian) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, is scheduled to be executed over a period of five years. The 1.25 MW generators will replace the lower-capacity units currently deployed on the vessels.

The order marks Bharat Forge's entry into the marine gas turbine segment and will lead to the deployment of the first indigenously developed gas turbine-based power plant on Indian Naval ships.

Pune-based Bharat Forge is a technology-driven global leader in providing high-performance, innovative safety-critical components and solutions for several sectors, including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defense, and aerospace. The company has a global manufacturing footprint with a presence across five countries.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 233.45 crore in Q4 FY26, down 17.4% from Rs 282.62 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17.53% YoY to Rs 4,528.04 crore in Q4 March 2026.

Shares of Bharat Forge rose 0.17% to Rs 2,048.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News