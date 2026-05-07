Bharat Forge consolidated net profit declines 17.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.53% to Rs 4528.04 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge declined 17.53% to Rs 232.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 282.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.53% to Rs 4528.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3852.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.72% to Rs 1079.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 941.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 16811.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15122.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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