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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge defence arm KSSL partners AM General for next-gen artillery systems

Bharat Forge defence arm KSSL partners AM General for next-gen artillery systems

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Bharat Forge announced that its defence subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, has signed a strategic partnership with AM General, a leading military vehicle mobile defense capabilities solutions provider, at the Eurosatory defence exposition.

The company said the strategic partnership between AM General and Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL) addresses the requirements of modern armies in an evolving combat scenario by providing compact, robust, lightweight, rugged, mobile, all-weather, all-terrain next-generation mounted artillery gun platforms with a distinct competitive edge. It added that the collaboration opens up significant global opportunities and is aimed at enabling broader allied distribution, positioning the platform as a scalable and exportable artillery solution for partner nations seeking modern, mobile, and survivable 155mm fire capabilities.

As part of the collaboration, AM General has proposed participation in the U.S. Armys Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) programme. The proposal includes development and delivery of a 155mm MTC system based on KSSLs mounted artillery gun platform, with potential delivery targeted for 2027, subject to selection.

 

The companies stated that the platform will incorporate advanced features including a 52-calibre 155mm cannon, Soft Recoil Technology (SRT), automated load-assist systems, and an all-weather fire control suite. The system is designed to offer enhanced mobility, reduced recoil stress, and a firing range exceeding 40 km.

Amit Kalyani, vice chairman and joint managing director, Bharat Forge, the parent company of KSSL shared, Our partnership with AM General is underscored by trust in our advanced artillery capabilities, and confidence in our commitment to delivering leading-edge and combat-proven solutions that meet modern warfare requirements.

John Chadbourne, AM General President and CEO said, Working with KSSL signifies our mutual commitment to support our allies and, ultimately, the Warfighter. By integrating the patented soft recoil technology to their state-of-the-art and mature platforms, we will be delivering truly groundbreaking capabilities that can provide an advantage on the evolving battlefield.

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At KSSL, we take pride in building designed and made in India, globally benchmarked defence platforms, driven by the purpose of delivering technologically advanced, strategic defence capabilities for India, and the world.

Pune-based Bharat Forge is a technology driven global leader in providing high performance, innovative safety critical components and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defence and aerospace. The company has a global manufacturing footprint with presence across five countries.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 233.45 crore in Q4 FY26, down 17.4% from Rs 282.62 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17.53% YoY to Rs 4,528.04 crore in Q4 March 2026.

The counter rose 0.48% to Rs 2,028.45 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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