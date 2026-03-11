Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge inaugurates state-of-the-art landing gear components machining facility at Pune

Bharat Forge inaugurates state-of-the-art landing gear components machining facility at Pune

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

In collaboration with Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS

The aerospace division of Bharat Forge today inaugurated a state-of-the-art Landing Gear Components Machining Facility in Mundhwa, Pune (India), developed in collaboration with Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS.

This milestone positions Bharat Forge among the first companies in India, and one of the first at scale to operate OEM-approved landing gear components machining capabilities. It integrates advanced machining centres dedicated to high-precision landing-gear components and marks a significant step towards advancing India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and strengthening the country's role in global aerospace supply chains.

Bharat Forge now has a full-stack aerospace manufacturing portfolio across aero-engine components, airframe structures, and landing-gear sub-systems for civil and military aviation. The company produces turbine and compressor parts, forged rings, shafts, and discs, along with structural and landing-gear elements. It is also setting up an advanced aerospace ring-mill in India to produce high-value forged rings for aero-engine programs.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares of Sedemac Mechatronics list in B group

Shares of Sedemac Mechatronics list in B group

HCL Technologies partners with Hockey Victoria to support Melbourne Cobras

HCL Technologies partners with Hockey Victoria to support Melbourne Cobras

Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Brigade Enterprises, HG Infra Eng, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Brigade Enterprises, HG Infra Eng, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS-Iran War UpdatesIMD Weather UpdatePaint StocksGold and Silver Rate todayLPG Shortage NewsCoal India Target PriceLPG shortage shuts restaurantsLPG Crisis