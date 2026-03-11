Bharat Forge inaugurates state-of-the-art landing gear components machining facility at Pune
In collaboration with Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SASThe aerospace division of Bharat Forge today inaugurated a state-of-the-art Landing Gear Components Machining Facility in Mundhwa, Pune (India), developed in collaboration with Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS.
This milestone positions Bharat Forge among the first companies in India, and one of the first at scale to operate OEM-approved landing gear components machining capabilities. It integrates advanced machining centres dedicated to high-precision landing-gear components and marks a significant step towards advancing India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and strengthening the country's role in global aerospace supply chains.
Bharat Forge now has a full-stack aerospace manufacturing portfolio across aero-engine components, airframe structures, and landing-gear sub-systems for civil and military aviation. The company produces turbine and compressor parts, forged rings, shafts, and discs, along with structural and landing-gear elements. It is also setting up an advanced aerospace ring-mill in India to produce high-value forged rings for aero-engine programs.
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:31 AM IST