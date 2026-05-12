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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge inks long-term pact with Embraer to supply aerospace components

Bharat Forge inks long-term pact with Embraer to supply aerospace components

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Bharat Forge (BFL) announced that it has entered into a long-term contract with Embraer for the manufacturing and supply of critical landing gear forgings.

Under the agreement, the company will supply high-integrity forged components for landing gear systems across Embraers commercial and defence aircraft programs. The partnership further strengthens Bharat Forges expanding role in the global aerospace supply chain and strengthens its position as a trusted partner for complex, safety-critical components.

Amit B Kalyani, vice chairman & Joint MD, Bharat Forge commented, The fact that BFL is the first Indian supplier of forged components for Embraer is a proud moment & a testament to the capabilities we have built in the Aerospace business and we thank them for the trust they have reimposed on BFL. We look forward to growing and adding value to our association with Embraer in the coming years. These contracts will enable to create scale for critical structural components complementing the scale built in the Aero Engine components space.

 

Bharat Forge manufactures an extensive array of critical and safety components for several sectors, including automobiles (across commercial & passenger vehicles), oil & gas, aerospace, locomotives, marine, energy (across renewable and non-renewable sources), construction, mining, and general engineering.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 233.45 crore in Q4 FY26, down 17.4% from Rs 282.62 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17.53% YoY to Rs 4,528.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The counter shed 0.17% to end at Rs 1,985.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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