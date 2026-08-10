Monday, August 10, 2026 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsLenskart Market CapNCDC Amendment Bill 2026Q1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17HDFC Bank cuts MCLRSukanya Samriddhi Yojana for NRIHindustan Copper Q1 resultsSBI Share Price
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge reports consolidated net loss of Rs 89.73 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Forge reports consolidated net loss of Rs 89.73 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 18.71% to Rs 4639.94 crore

Net loss of Bharat Forge reported to Rs 89.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 283.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 4639.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3908.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4639.943908.75 19 OPM %15.0517.13 -PBDT665.74637.09 4 PBT402.45410.99 -2 NP-89.73283.68 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 6.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 6.66% in the June 2026 quarter

LGB Forge standalone net profit rises 1070.45% in the June 2026 quarter

LGB Forge standalone net profit rises 1070.45% in the June 2026 quarter

The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the June 2026 quarter

The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the June 2026 quarter

U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 228.64% in the June 2026 quarter

U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 228.64% in the June 2026 quarter

KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter

KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST