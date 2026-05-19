Bharat Forge signs MoU with Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

To establish first private-sector Marine Gas Turbine facility at Visakhapatnam

Bharat Forge signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish India's first private-sector Marine Gas Turbine (MGT) Repair, Overhaul and indigenous Development complex at Visakhapatnam over an ~80 acres within the Andhra Pradesh Defence Manufacturing Corridor.

The Visakhapatnam facility co-located with the Naval Dockyard, INS Eksila, and Eastern Naval Command Headquarters will for the first time bring this critical propulsion sustainment capability into India's private sector.

Phase 1 will deliver a full Marine GT Repair and Overhaul complex: hot section restoration of blades, vanes and combustion liners, component manufacturing, NDE laboratory, and a 72-hour turnaround capability for the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.

Phase 2 will establish India's first private sector Marine GT Development and Assembly Hall, a full-spectrum hot test cell scalable across all propulsion ratings, and for the very first time on Indian soil the development and qualification of an indigenous Marine Gas Turbine. The facility will also serve as a regional R&O hub for friendly nation navies, creating ~750 direct and indirect employment opportunities.