Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge signs MoU with Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Bharat Forge signs MoU with Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

To establish first private-sector Marine Gas Turbine facility at Visakhapatnam

Bharat Forge signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish India's first private-sector Marine Gas Turbine (MGT) Repair, Overhaul and indigenous Development complex at Visakhapatnam over an ~80 acres within the Andhra Pradesh Defence Manufacturing Corridor.

The Visakhapatnam facility co-located with the Naval Dockyard, INS Eksila, and Eastern Naval Command Headquarters will for the first time bring this critical propulsion sustainment capability into India's private sector.

Phase 1 will deliver a full Marine GT Repair and Overhaul complex: hot section restoration of blades, vanes and combustion liners, component manufacturing, NDE laboratory, and a 72-hour turnaround capability for the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.

 

Phase 2 will establish India's first private sector Marine GT Development and Assembly Hall, a full-spectrum hot test cell scalable across all propulsion ratings, and for the very first time on Indian soil the development and qualification of an indigenous Marine Gas Turbine. The facility will also serve as a regional R&O hub for friendly nation navies, creating ~750 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin features in Dow Jones Best-in-Class (DJBIC) indices

Lupin features in Dow Jones Best-in-Class (DJBIC) indices

Indices trade in positive territory; consumer durables shares jump

Indices trade in positive territory; consumer durables shares jump

Sensex, Nifty pare most gains; realty shares climb

Sensex, Nifty pare most gains; realty shares climb

HCG launches its new cancer hospital in North Bengaluru

HCG launches its new cancer hospital in North Bengaluru

Apollo Micro Systems jumps after Q4 PAT soars 169% YoY

Apollo Micro Systems jumps after Q4 PAT soars 169% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Ends Adani Civil & Criminal CaseQ4 Results TodayTrump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026IMD Heatwave AlertPetrol Diesel Price HikeIPL 2026 Points Table