Monday, June 01, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Gears standalone net profit rises 196.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Gears standalone net profit rises 196.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 20.26% to Rs 210.29 crore

Net profit of Bharat Gears rose 196.49% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 210.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 417.24% to Rs 16.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 784.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 647.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales210.29174.86 20 784.17647.53 21 OPM %6.377.21 -6.663.91 - PBDT12.159.21 32 44.5810.73 315 PBT6.843.46 98 22.01-12.90 LP NP5.071.71 196 16.503.19 417

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Starlit Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Starlit Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chandan Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 14.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Chandan Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 14.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Dreamfolks Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dreamfolks Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RDB Real Estate Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RDB Real Estate Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

DC Infotech & Communication consolidated net profit rises 52.15% in the March 2026 quarter

DC Infotech & Communication consolidated net profit rises 52.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table