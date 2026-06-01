Bharat Gears standalone net profit rises 196.49% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.26% to Rs 210.29 croreNet profit of Bharat Gears rose 196.49% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 210.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 417.24% to Rs 16.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 784.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 647.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales210.29174.86 20 784.17647.53 21 OPM %6.377.21 -6.663.91 - PBDT12.159.21 32 44.5810.73 315 PBT6.843.46 98 22.01-12.90 LP NP5.071.71 196 16.503.19 417
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:18 AM IST