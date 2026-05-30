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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Global Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Global Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Bharat Global Developers reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 16.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 96.09% to Rs 26.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 668.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0122.16 -100 26.11668.58 -96 OPM %00.28 --4.101.06 - PBDT-1.282.73 PL 0.0221.75 -100 PBT-1.302.65 PL -0.1021.59 PL NP-1.301.99 PL -0.1216.03 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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