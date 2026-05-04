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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 155.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 155.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 36.88% to Rs 12310.37 crore

Net profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 155.82% to Rs 1290.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 504.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.88% to Rs 12310.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8993.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.73% to Rs 1600.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 533.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 33782.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28339.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12310.378993.37 37 33782.1828339.48 19 OPM %14.249.25 -6.934.38 - PBDT1815.49789.44 130 2454.481017.56 141 PBT1727.59704.42 145 2138.61745.60 187 NP1290.47504.45 156 1600.26533.90 200

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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