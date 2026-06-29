Bharat Petroleum Corporation inks deal to acquire 40% stake in Tiki Tar and Shell India
Bharat Petroleum Corporation has signed an agreement on 29 June 2026 to acquire 40% equity stake in Tiki Tar and Shell India (TTSIPL), a joint venture company of Tiki Tar Group and Shell Gas B.V. for a cash consideration of Rs 85 crore. The acquisition is primarily driven by the need to capture the rapidly growing market for Value-Added Bitumen (VAB) in India's booming infrastructure sector.
TTSIPL operates in the business of marketing, processing, purchasing, importing, exporting, and selling bitumen and bituminous products primarily in India, with export sales extending to Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Its product portfolio provides solutions for both highways and airport runways, consisting specifically of VG Grade Bitumen, Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen (CRMB), Emulsion, and Emulsion OB.
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 4:17 PM IST