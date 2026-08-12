Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 314.15, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.59% in last one year as compared to a 1.31% slide in NIFTY and a 11.19% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 314.15, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24295.95. The Sensex is at 77600.27, down 0.71%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 2.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38707.75, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 314.8, down 0.74% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 2.59% in last one year as compared to a 1.31% slide in NIFTY and a 11.19% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.1 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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