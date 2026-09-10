Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.1, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.28% in last one year as compared to a 6.28% slide in NIFTY and a 9.82% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.1, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23436.3. The Sensex is at 74782.96, up 0.03%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has eased around 4.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38333.65, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 304.15, down 0.13% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.28% in last one year as compared to a 6.28% slide in NIFTY and a 9.82% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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