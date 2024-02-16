Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 1.38%, Gains for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 661.75, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.5% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% gain in NIFTY and a 77.6% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 661.75, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 40.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39942.15, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 208.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 146.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 665.6, up 1.91% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 99.5% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% gain in NIFTY and a 77.6% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

