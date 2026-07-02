Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 2.01%, up for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 310.3, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.4% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% fall in NIFTY and a 9.03% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 310.3, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 6.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39764.85, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 312.75, up 2.56% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 6.4% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% fall in NIFTY and a 9.03% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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