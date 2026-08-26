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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for fifth session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 319.35, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% drop in NIFTY and a 13.55% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 319.35, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24283.9. The Sensex is at 77671.05, up 0.02%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 0.98% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38310.85, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 321.75, up 0.28% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 2.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% drop in NIFTY and a 13.55% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST