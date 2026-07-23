Bharat Petroleum Corporation slips after reporting Q1 FY27 net loss of Rs 3,962 crore

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) declined 1.21% to Rs 310.70 after the state-run oil marketing company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,962.13 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 6,123.93 crore in Q1 FY26.

Despite the loss, net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 34.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,51,229.27 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 5,305.18 crore during the quarter, compared with a profit before tax of Rs 8,156.50 crore in Q1 FY26.

Refinery throughput stood at 10.15 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q1 FY27, down 2.59% from 10.42 MMT in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, domestic sales increased marginally by 0.29% YoY to 13.62 MMT from 13.58 MMT.

BPCL said domestic market sales growth stood at 0.29% in Q1 FY27, compared with 3.19% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Export sales improved to 0.51 MMT during the quarter from 0.45 MMT in the Q1 FY26.

On the profitability front, the company's operating margin deteriorated to negative 4.11% in Q1 FY27 from 5.72% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, while net profit margin slipped to negative 2.48% from 4.73%.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation is a public sector company which is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing petroleum products.

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