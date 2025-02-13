Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum enters into strategic term contract with Petrobras

Bharat Petroleum enters into strategic term contract with Petrobras

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

For supply of crude oil to BPCL's refineries

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has signed a strategic term contract with Petreo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), Brazil's national oil company, for the supply of Brazilian crude oil grades.

This significant development marks a major milestone in the ongoing efforts to diversify India's crude oil sources and strengthen energy cooperation with Brazil. The contract, initially valid for one year with an option to extend for another year, will ensure a stable and reliable supply of crude oil to BPCL's refineries, reinforcing the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

G. Krishnakumar, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, said, "This agreement with Petrobras marks a significant step in BPCL's strategy to secure stable, competitive and diversified crude supplies. Strengthening our crude sourcing from Brazil aligns with our long-term vision of enhancing energy security for India. Our partnership with Petrobras also reflects our commitment to deepening global collaborations and adapting to the evolving dynamics of the energy sector."

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KRYSTAL forays into waste water management and effluent treatment

KRYSTAL forays into waste water management and effluent treatment

Ugro Capital raises Rs 260 cr through NCDs issuance to FMO

Ugro Capital raises Rs 260 cr through NCDs issuance to FMO

Shilpa Medicare receives CDSCO approval for its IND - Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets 500 mg

Shilpa Medicare receives CDSCO approval for its IND - Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets 500 mg

Zen Technologies unveils new set of AI-driven combat and training solutions

Zen Technologies unveils new set of AI-driven combat and training solutions

Zulia Investments receives RBI nod to acquire up to 7% stake in Au Small Finance Bank

Zulia Investments receives RBI nod to acquire up to 7% stake in Au Small Finance Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon