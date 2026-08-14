Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 6.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 338.16 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 6.13% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 338.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 377.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.338.16377.4015.0118.3355.9675.0948.9068.7037.2339.66

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