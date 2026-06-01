Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.47% to Rs 48.90 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Road Network reported to Rs 63.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 141.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.75% to Rs 154.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 274.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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