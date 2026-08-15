Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 94.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 47.39 crore

Net loss of Bharat Road Network reported to Rs 94.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 47.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.47.3946.25-154.4460.67-67.2132.85-87.3513.77-94.3410.23

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