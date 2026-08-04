Bharat Seats gains as Q1 PAT jumps 44% YoY to Rs 13 crore
Bharat Seats jumped 3.21% to Rs 229.95 after the company's standalone net profit spiked 44.05% to Rs 13.21 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 9.17 crore posted in Q1 FY26.
Revenue from operations rallied 35.30% to Rs 577.82 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 427.06 crore posted in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax was at Rs 17.71 crore in Q1 FY27, up 43.51% as against Rs 12.34 crore posted in Q1 FY26.
Total expenses increased by 34.97% YoY to Rs 561.18 crore in Q1 FY27. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 497.68 crore (up 35.03% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 18.19 crore (up 16.37% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 2.19 crore (down 12.40% YoY) during the period under review.
Bharat Seats manufactures complete seating system and interior component for the automotive and surface transport.
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST