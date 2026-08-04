Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsAlembic Pharma Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsManipal Health IPO GMPQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Delhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Seats gains as Q1 PAT jumps 44% YoY to Rs 13 crore

Bharat Seats gains as Q1 PAT jumps 44% YoY to Rs 13 crore

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Bharat Seats jumped 3.21% to Rs 229.95 after the company's standalone net profit spiked 44.05% to Rs 13.21 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 9.17 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rallied 35.30% to Rs 577.82 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 427.06 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax was at Rs 17.71 crore in Q1 FY27, up 43.51% as against Rs 12.34 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses increased by 34.97% YoY to Rs 561.18 crore in Q1 FY27. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 497.68 crore (up 35.03% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 18.19 crore (up 16.37% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 2.19 crore (down 12.40% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Bharat Seats manufactures complete seating system and interior component for the automotive and surface transport.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences gains on USFDA nod for generic Indocyanine Green injection

Zydus Lifesciences gains on USFDA nod for generic Indocyanine Green injection

P N Gadgil Jewellers allots 1.14 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

P N Gadgil Jewellers allots 1.14 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Power Grid acquires Krishnagiri REZ Transmission

Power Grid acquires Krishnagiri REZ Transmission

Sensex settles 210 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,650 as CAS correction weighs

Sensex settles 210 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,650 as CAS correction weighs

Kansai Nerolac Paints posts nearly 6% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Kansai Nerolac Paints posts nearly 6% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST